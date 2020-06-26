NASCAR Cup: James Davison makes debut at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

IndyCar and sports car racer James Davison will make his first two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., this weekend, beginning with Saturday’s Pocono Organics 325. The Cup Series is running a doubleheader at Pocono with races both Saturday and Sunday. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet through a deal with Byrd Racing and Hayward Motorsports.

Davison will start 35th in the 40-car field Saturday, as a result of a random drawing. His starting position for Sunday’s race will be determined by his finish in Saturday’s race.

Davison originally was expected to make his Cup Series debut at Talladega Speedway in the Geico 500, a race that was scheduled for June 21st but was delayed a day because of rain. But NASCAR didn’t clear him to run at Talladega because of a lack of adequate experience on a superspeedway.

“I have been contacted by NASCAR and informed that although I was previously approved to race, they had to reconsider their position on superspeedways, given there won’t be practice prior to Sunday’s race at Talladega,” Davison (@JD33Davison) tweeted. “I was pumped about the opportunity to take the green flag; however, I fully understand and appreciate NASCAR’s position. I’m approved to race next weekend at Pocono and equally thrilled to make my series debut there.”

Davison will not get a chance to practice in his Cup car ahead of his debut, as NASCAR has gone to one-day schedules, void of practice sessions, since returning to racing after a lengthy break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, with no qualifying session, Davison’s first laps in his car, at speed, at Pocono will be the opening laps of Saturday’s race.

Although Davison has yet to contest a Cup Series race, he has four races of NASCAR Xfinity Series experience. All four of those races were road-course races, the three most recent of them for Joe Gibbs Racing. His best finish in the series was a fourth at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. His most recent Xfinity race, also at Road America, in 2018 produced an eighth-place finish.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).