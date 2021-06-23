NASCAR Cup: James Small fined for loose lug nut

By AMANDA VINCENT



After the NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway that culminated in Sunday’s running of the inaugural Ally 400 by the NASCAR Cup Series, the sanctioning body issued two fines for improperly secured lug nuts.



James Small, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the Cup Series, was fined $10,000 for one loose or missing lug nut.



NASCAR also fined a JGR crew chief for one improperly secured lug nut after Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Chris Gayle, crew chief for Kyle Busch on the No. 54 team, was fined $5,000. Busch and the No. 54 team won the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race.



Follow Auto Race Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).