NASCAR Cup: James Small is Martin Truex Jr.’s new crew chief

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 09: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on November 09, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

James Small will be Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020 the team announced Thursday. Small replaces Cole Pearn, who recently announced he was stepping away from NASCAR to spend more time with his family.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” Small said. “Having the confidence of Coach (Joe Gibbs, JGR owner), Martin and everyone at JGR means a lot to me. I moved to the United States six years ago to work in NASCAR, and I wanted to work my way up to become a crew chief. I’m ready for this, and I am excited about working with Martin and the foundation we have in place on the 19 team with the group of guys we have.”

Small, a native of Melbourne, Australia, has worked with Truex the last two years — the 2019 season on the No. 19 team at Joe Gibbs Racing and the season before that on the now-defunct No. 78 team of Furniture Row Racing. He was the lead engineer on the No. 19 team in 2019 and was part of an effort that propelled Truex to a series-leading seven wins and a second-place finish in the standings.

“I know James well and feel very comfortable with him,” Truex said. “I feel like we approach racing very similar. He and Cole have a lot of similarities. It’s a natural fit and I’m really excited about it. I think he’ll do a great job.”

Small’s 2020 gig as Truex’s crew chief will be his first as a regular crew chief in one of NASCAR’s national series, but he was a fill-in crew chief for two races at Furniture Row for Erik Jones in 2017. Jones, now also at JGR, finished in the top-10 in both of those races, including a third-place finish at his home track of Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Small’s regular role in 2017 was lead engineer on Jones’ No. 77 team.

Jeff Curtis will replace Small as lead engineer on the No. 19 team in 2020.

