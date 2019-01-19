NASCAR Cup: Jamie McMurray in Spire Motorsports car for Daytona 500

TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 27: Jamie McMurray, driver of the #1 DC Solar Chevrolet, is interviewed in the garage area after an on track incident during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2018 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After rampant speculation, Chip Ganassi Racing has confirmed that Jamie McMurray will, indeed, drive a No. 40 Chevrolet in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500. But the official owner of that entry won’t be CGR; instead, the car will be entered by new team Spire Motorsports, through a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Daytona 500 is the only race this season McMurray is expected to enter as he transitions into a TV role with NASCAR on FOX and a leadership/administrative role with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Spire Motorsports is expected to compete throughout 2019, using a charter it purchased from the now-defunct Furniture Row Racing. But beyond Daytona, the new team plans to enter the No. 77. The choice was made to run the No. 40 at Daytona in honor of McMurray. His first six-career Cup Series starts as a substitute drive for the injured Sterling Marlin in 2002 came from behind the wheel of the No. 40. McMurray won in his second-career start, the 2002 fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, setting a NASCAR modern-history record for quickest win for a driver.

McMurray made 582 Cup Series starts between 2002 and 2018, mostly for a team at least co-owned by Ganassi, except for a four-year period from 2006 through 2009 when he drove for Roush Fenway Racing. McMurray has seven-career Cup Series wins, including the 2010 Daytona 500.

“The Daytona 500 is the one race that every NASCAR driver would want to win,” McMurray said. “For the rest of your life you get to be introduced or recognized as a Daytona 500 Champion. I’m excited to have the opportunity to potentially be a two-time winner of the race and it would mean so much to celebrate one more win with all of the great partners that have been with me for so many years.”

Spire Motorsports has yet to name a driver for races beyond the Daytona 500.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).