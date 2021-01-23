NASCAR Cup: Jamie McMurray to run Daytona 500

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jamie McMurray will return to NASCAR Cup Series competition to drive the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the 2021 season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for 500.

“It doesn’t get any better than the Daytona 500, and I am so excited to have the opportunity, thanks to AdventHealth, to run this race one more time,” McMurray said. “I have enjoyed my time out of the car as an analyst covering NASCAR, but nothing can replace the feeling of actually racing.”

McMurray has been an analyst for FOX Sports since retiring from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2018 season, but he contested the 2019 Daytona 500 through a joint effort between Chip Ganassi Racing and Spire Motorsports. The 2021 Daytona 500 will be his first race since the 2019 edition of the event.

After running six Cup Series races late in 2002 as a substitute for the injured Sterling Marlin, McMurray went full-time Cup racing in 2003. He both started and finished his full-time career in the series with Chip Ganassi between. Between his two stints with CGR, he raced for teams including Roush Fenway Racing and Earnhardt Ganassi Racing. in 583-career Cup Series starts, McMurray has seven wins, including the 2010 Daytona 500. He also won at Daytona in July of 2007.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).