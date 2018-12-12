NASCAR Cup: Jamie McMurray transitions into TV career

By AMANDA VINCENT
Jamie McMurray will join the NASCAR on FOX broadcast team for 2019, the FOX network announced Wednesday. He will be a part of the in-studio on-camera teams for “NASCAR RaceDay,” FOX Sports 1’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show, and “NASCAR Race Hub,” FOX Sports 1’s weekday NASCAR news show.
“As my driving career got closer to the end, I thought about doing TV but wasn’t sure until I did a couple of NASCAR Race Hub shows at the end of this year,” McMurray said. “I really enjoyed it more than I expected. It’s a whole new world, but that‘s what I am most excited about — the new challenge and discomfort that comes with doing something completely out of my element.”
McMurray has recently gotten his broadcasting feet wet by being a part of the FOX broadcasting team for a couple of NASCAR Xfinity Series races and appearances on “Race Hub.”
“Excited to join the @NASCARonFOX team in 2019, and looking forward to this next chapter in my career. Thanks to all who made it possible,” McMurray (@JamieMcMurray) tweeted.
McMurray has been replaced by Kurt Busch behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in the Cup Series ahead of the 2019 season. Team owner Chip Ganassi has offered McMurray a ride for the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, followed by an advisory/managerial role within CGR. Neither McMurray nor Ganassi has officially announced whether or not McMurray has accepted that offer.
Most of McMurray’s Cup Series career, from a partial schedule in 2002 and full-time schedules from 2003 through 2018, was spent with Ganassi, with the exception of a three-year period with Roush Fenway Racing from 2006 through 2008. In all, he posted seven-career wins, six of those with CGR. In 2010 he won two marquee events — the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400. His final win came in 2013 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.
