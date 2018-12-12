NASCAR Cup: Jamie McMurray transitions into TV career

TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 27: Jamie McMurray, driver of the #1 DC Solar Chevrolet, is interviewed in the garage area after an on track incident during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2018 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jamie McMurray will join the NASCAR on FOX broadcast team for 2019, the FOX network announced Wednesday. He will be a part of the in-studio on-camera teams for “NASCAR RaceDay,” FOX Sports 1’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show, and “NASCAR Race Hub,” FOX Sports 1’s weekday NASCAR news show.

“As my driving career got closer to the end, I thought about doing TV but wasn’t sure until I did a couple of NASCAR Race Hub shows at the end of this year,” McMurray said. “I really enjoyed it more than I expected. It’s a whole new world, but that‘s what I am most excited about — the new challenge and discomfort that comes with doing something completely out of my element.”

McMurray has recently gotten his broadcasting feet wet by being a part of the FOX broadcasting team for a couple of NASCAR Xfinity Series races and appearances on “Race Hub.”

“Excited to join the @NASCARonFOX team in 2019, and looking forward to this next chapter in my career. Thanks to all who made it possible,” McMurray (@JamieMcMurray) tweeted.

McMurray has been replaced by Kurt Busch behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in the Cup Series ahead of the 2019 season. Team owner Chip Ganassi has offered McMurray a ride for the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, followed by an advisory/managerial role within CGR. Neither McMurray nor Ganassi has officially announced whether or not McMurray has accepted that offer.

Most of McMurray’s Cup Series career, from a partial schedule in 2002 and full-time schedules from 2003 through 2018, was spent with Ganassi, with the exception of a three-year period with Roush Fenway Racing from 2006 through 2008. In all, he posted seven-career wins, six of those with CGR. In 2010 he won two marquee events — the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400. His final win came in 2013 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

