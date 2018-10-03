NASCAR Cup: Jamie McMurray’s crew chief fined after Roval race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt McCall, crew chief on the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Jamie McMurray in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has been fined $10,000, because the No. 1 car had a lug nut loose or missing after the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, according to the weekly penalty report released by NASCAR on Wednesday.

McMurray finished second in Sunday’s race.

The fine assessed to McCall was the only penalty listed on this week’s report. The NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval last weekend, running the Drive for the Cure 200 on Sept. 29.

