NASCAR Cup: Jamie McMurray’s violent crash results in plate change at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

After Jamie McMurray flipped his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet as many as seven times in a crash that also involved the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Ryan Newman, the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet of Ty Dillon and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Daniel Suarez on Friday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in preparation for Sunday’s Geico 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, NASCAR changed the restrictor plate size for the race, going from a 7/8-inch plate to a 55/64-inch plate in an effort to further slow cars.

A blown left-rear tire sent McMurray’s car into slide, and then, it went airborne. Contact from Newman sent McMurray into multiple flips, and the cars of Dillon and Suarez were collected.

“I think that we blew a left-rear tire,” McMurray said. “That is what it sounded like. I heard the tire start to come apart and you are kind a long for the ride. The car, I think, it turned to the right and then kind of back to the left and I obviously was in the front of that draft and then once it starts rolling you don’t have any control. You can’t tell what is up and what is down you are spinning so fast. I was just thankful. Honestly, the whole time it’s flipping I was like, just please land on the right way up so I can get out. You just never know if there is going to be a fire. We literally had only run four or five laps so you know you have a full tank of fuel and so to get out upside down I’ve never done that, but it’s a challenge when you watch guys try to do that. So, I was just thankful that the car landed on all four.”

All four drivers emerged uninjured. McMurray was able to climb from his car under his own power. Worth noting — Suarez already is racing with a fractured thumb sustained in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on April 8.

After the Talladega practice crash, Newman said he had nowhere to go when McMurray’s car got sideways.

“I think the No. 1 car just cut a left-rear tire or something and turned sideways in front of me and had nowhere to go and no time to adjust, so hit him and flipped his car over, unfortunately,” Newman said. “It could have been a really simple deal, but instead we have a car airborne and flipped over. We will get another Caterpillar Chevrolet ready for tomorrow’s qualifying, and most importantly, the race on Sunday.”

All four drivers involved will be in backup cars for Sunday’s race.

