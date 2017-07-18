NASCAR Cup: Jason Ratcliff also off No. 20 team in 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt Kenseth won’t be the only person no longer with the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team after the 2017 season. Crew chief Jason Ratcliff confirmed during the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race weekend in Loudon that culminated int he July 16 running of the Overton’s 300 that he would be the crew chief on the No. 20 team next season, either.

Ratcliff didn’t confirm whether or not he’d be in another position at JGR next year, though.

“We’ll see,” Ratcliff said when asked about a future with Joe Gibbs Racing. Ratliff did say, though, that he thought other team members’ jobs were secure.

“I don’t think they’ll have a problem staying locked in with the 20 car or one of these cars,” Ratcliff said of other No. 20 team members. “They’re just too good. I think for them, knowing that, that they have a secure job at Joe Gibbs Racing next year, regardless of the driver change, that’s helpful. At least there’s no uncertainty on their part.”

JGR already has announced that Erik Jones will move over from Furniture Row Racing’s No. 77 Toyota team to JGR’s No. 20 team for 2018.

Ratcliff has been with the No. 20 team even longer than Kenseth. Kenseth joined the team in 2013, replacing Joey Logano. Ratcliff was Logano’s crew chief on the No. 20 in 2012. Kenseth and Ratcliff have won 13 races together, so far. They are expected to be together for the 17 races remaining in 2017. Ratcliff also won one race with Logano in 2012.

Ratcliff has been with JGR since 2005, moving there from the now-defunct Brewco Motorsports as a NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief.

