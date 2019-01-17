NASCAR Cup: Jay Fabian promoted to Managing Director

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: A detail of the ‘ Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ logo during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash on February 17, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has named Jay Fabian its new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director. He replaces Richard Buck, who held the position since January 2014.

“With his vast experience across the industry, Jay Fabian is uniquely suited for this position,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said. “Jay’s steady leadership and depth of knowledge are tremendous assets that will greatly benefit the series and all of NASCAR.”

NASCAR, which underwent layoffs last week, has confirmed that Buck is no longer with the company.

Fabian has been with NASCAR since 2016 after a 10-year stint at Michael Waltrip Racing. His more than 25 years of motorsports experience includes work as an over-the-wall pit crew member and a crew chief. He was promoted to his new position from the position of NASCAR Managing Director of Technical Integration, a job in which he oversaw post-race inspections at NASCAR’s Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C.

“This is a fast-paced sport that is constantly evolving, and I’m thankful for this opportunity and eager to take on the challenge,” Fabian said. “Racing has been my passion for as long as I can remember. There is growing anticipation for the 2019 season, and I’m looking forward to being a part of an outstanding team that will help build our sport.”

