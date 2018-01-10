NASCAR Cup: Jeff Gordon among 2018 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductees

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeff Gordon is among seven individuals slated to be inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in Detroit on March 13 as part of the HOF’s class of 2018, its 30th induction class, according to an article from Yahoo! Sports. Other inductees include drag racing car builder John Buttera, Indianapolis Motor Speedway founder Carl G. Fisher, aviation mogul Howard Hughes, road-racing legend Fred Merkel, IndyCar team owner U.E. “Pat” Patrick and amateur sports-car racing legend Bob Tullius.

“Our inductee classes are always intriguing but this year is even more so,” MSHFA President Ron Watson said. “Howard Hughes and Jeff Gordon in the same class – that is probably the best example we’ve ever had to illustrate the breadth of our inductee roll.”

The Gordon era of NASCAR premier-series racing began when the Richard Petty era ended, as Gordon’s first race in what was then the NASCAR Winston Cup Series was Petty’s last — the 1992 season-finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Gordon went full-time as the driver of Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet the following season and remained behind the livery until his official retirement at the end of the 2015 season. He returned as a fill-in for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 88 HMS Chevy for eight races in 2016. Gordon holds the record for most consecutive career-starts at 797, never missing a race in his career.

In 805-career starts in what his now known as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Gordon won 93 races, putting him third on the series all-time wins list, trailing only NASCAR Hall of Famers Petty with 200 and David Pearson with 105. Gordon also is a four-time Cup Series champion, putting him in the fourth position on that list behind seven-time champions Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson.

Since climbing out of the race car, Gordon has taken on the task of TV broadcasting as a member of the NASCAR on FOX broadcasting team.

