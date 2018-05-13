NASCAR Cup: Jeff Gordon honored at Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dover (Del.) International Speedway honored retired four-time NASCAR premier-series champion Jeff Gordon on May 5, during the NASCAR race weekend there that culminated in the May 6 running of the AAA Drive for Autism 400 there. His Dover accomplishments were recognized with a plaque placed at the base of the Miles the Monster statue that welcomes fans to DIS.

“For all of Gordon’s on-track success, as well as his special attachment with the Delaware community, he is forever honored, here, in Victory Plaza,” the plaque reads.

Gordon is a five-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Dover International Speedway, including a string of three-straight wins that began with his first Dover win in 1995 and included a sweep of the series’ two yearly visits there in 1996. His five wins tie him with David Pearson for fourth on the Dover all-time wins list.

“Jeff provided millions of NASCAR fans, both at Dover and across the country, with plenty of thrills and excitement during his incredible career,” Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian said during the plaque unveiling ceremony. “Only the best drivers in the sport have their names on the Monster Monument, and only the best of the best receive the honor of a marquee plaque. Jeff has certainly earned his place among that accomplished group.”

Gordon is third, overall, on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins list with 93 victories, trailing NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and David Pearson. Gordon is among the nominees under consideration for 2019 induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

