NASCAR Cup: Jeff Gordon named to executive position at Hendrick

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 23: Hall of Fame driver and TV commentator Jeff Gordon congratulates Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Llumar Chevrolet, in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on May 23, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Jeff Gordon has been named Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, effective Jan. 1, 2022. As a result of the new position, Gordon will leave his position of broadcaster for NASCAR on FOX.



As Vice Chairman, Gordon will be second in command to team owner Rick Hendrick. He’ll join Hendrick on NASCAR’s team owner council and represent HMS on NASCAR’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.



“Jeff and I have talked about this for many years, and I feel it’s a natural evolution for him and our company,” Hendrick said. “I’ve always been impressed with his business instincts. On some level, he’s been involved in every major decision we’ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving. He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships.



“I love racing and competing, and Jeff is the only person I know who hates to lose as much as I do. I feel great physically and have no plans to go anywhere anytime soon, which is exactly why it’s the right time. In the years to come, I couldn’t be more energized about working arm-in-arm with him and cementing the future of Hendrick Motorsports together.”



Gordon spent his entire career as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, beginning with the last race of the 1992 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with HMS. He officially retired as a driver at the end of the 2015 season but returned for eight races in the second half of the 2016 season to substitute for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr.



Gordon’s Cup Series stats include 93 wins in 805 races, putting him third on the all-time wins list behind Richard Petty and David Pearson. Gordon’s four Cup Series championships (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2002) is fourth on the all-time list behind seven-time champions Petty, Dale Earnhardt and former Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson.



Gordon was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2019. Since his retirement from driving, he has maintained a relationship with Hendrick Motorsports in an advisory role.



“I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me,” Gordon said. “In many ways, it’s my home and the people here are my family. I’ve never lost my passion for the organization, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level. Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team. Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he’s instilled, the culture he’s built and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).