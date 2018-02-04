NASCAR Cup: Jeff Gordon stars in his second Super Bowl commercial

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon will appear in his second Pepsi Super Bowl commercial during the NBC broadcast of Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots in Minneapolis on Sunday.

The four-time NASCAR premier-series champion also starred in a Pepsi Super Bowl commercial in 1998. Videos of the 2018 commercial and the 1998 commercial are available for viewing on Gordon’s official website.

“When I get the opportunity now to get behind the wheel — whether it’s for a photoshoot or a commercial like this — it’s fun,” Gordon said of climbing back into his iconic No. 24 race car since retiring at the end of the 2015 NASCAR season, as quoted by USA Today. “It’s exciting to feel that engine fire up and the power. And you know; it’s one thing to go out and have to focus on being competitive each and every weekend when I was on the NASCAR circuit, but in this scenario, I get to have fun with something that I drove for years.”

The latest commercial is titled “Pepsi Generations and features several celebrities who have starred in Pepsi commercials over the years. Other celebrities featured in this year’s Super Bowl commercial include Britney Spears, Cindy Crawford, Crawford’s son Presley Gerber and the late Michael Jackson. It is narrated by late-night talkshow star Jimmy Fallon.

NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LII, including pre-game activities, Sunday will have a strong NASCAR flavor, as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ryan Blaney and reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will participate in the network’s pre-game coverage that is slated to begin at noon ET, with the game scheduled to kick-off at 6:30 p.m.

