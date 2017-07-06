NASCAR Cup: Jeff Gordon to drive Brickyard 400 pace car

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver-turned-NASCAR on FOX broadcaster Jeff Gordon will lead the field to green for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 23. According to a recent press release from Chevrolet Racing, Gordon will be the honorary pace car driver at the Brickyard, and will pace the field from behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The 2017 Brickyard 400 will mark the second time Jeff Gordon has led a race field to the green flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He also was the honorary pace car driver for the 2015 Indianapolis 500. For that race, he paced the field to the green flag from inside a Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Gordon drove the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet throughout his Cup Series career, from the final race of the 1992 season through the completion of the 2015 season. He did come out of retirement, though, to run a handful of races in the second half of the 2016 season as a substitute for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the NO. 88 HMS Chevy.

It just so happens that the 2017 race at Indianapolis will be the 24th running of the Brickyard 400.

“It’s hard to believe this is the 24th running of the Brickyard 400,” Gordon said. “This has been a very special race over the years – for me and NASCAR. Winning at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a dream of mine as a kid. I’m excited to lead the field to green at this year’s Brickyard 400, and I appreciate Doug Boles and Chevrolet for giving me this opportunity.”

Gordon won the inaugural Brickyard 400 in 1994, the first of a record five wins in the race.

“Jeff Gordon is one of the greatest drivers to ever compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and we’re honored to welcome him back to pace the 24th annual Brickyard 400,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “It’s only fitting Jeff will be out front and leading, a place where the fans of this great race are accustomed to seeing him.”

Overall, Gordon has 93-career Cup Series wins and four championships, putting him in third position on the all-time wins list behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and David Pearson and fourth on the all-time championship list behind seven-time champions Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty, of which Earnhardt and Petty are Hall of Famers.

The Brickyard 400 race weekend at Indianapolis will be a doubleheader NASCAR weekend, with the Xfinity Series racing at the track the previous day. The 2017 Brickyard 400 is scheduled to take the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET July 23. Tickets are available at IMS.com.

