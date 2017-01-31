NASCAR Cup: Jeffrey Earnhardt gets Daytona 500 ride

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the No. 33 Circle Sport with The Motorsports Group Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 26, according to an announcement from the race team on Monday. Earnhardt and the No. 33 team are guaranteed a starting spot in the race, because Circle Sport with The Motorsports Group has a charter that guarantees starting positions in all 2017 Cup Series races entered.

Earnhardt competed in 22 of the 36 Cup Series points-paying races in 2016 — 19 of those for GoFAS Racing and the other three for BK Racing — but those 22 races didn’t include the Daytona 500. Earnhardt has yet to compete in a Daytona 500, but he does have NASCAR experience at the track, including a Camping World Truck Series race and three Xfinity Series races there.

In all, Earnhardt has 24-career Cup starts, including two races in 2015. His best series finish, to date, was a 26th-place showing at Charlotte Motor Speedway last fall.

