NASCAR Cup: Jeffrey Earnhardt gets new sponsor in Hulu

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hulu announced Friday that it would be the primary sponsor on Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 33 Circle Sport TMG Racing Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for 19 races throughout the remainder of the the 2017 season, beginning with Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The balance of the Cup Series season includes five other races, but the No. 33 team already has primary sponsorship for those. Hulu will be an associate sponsor on the car for the other five races.

“Hulu is driving the next generation of TV, and Jeffrey Earnhardt represents the next generation of racing, so this is the perfect partnership to bring our brand to NASCAR fans,” Hulu Vice President of Subscriber Acquisition Patrizio Spagnoletto said. “As a proud sponsor, we’re beyond excited to work with, and cheer for, Jeffrey and the entire No. 33 team.”

The announcement was made with Earnhardt 37th in the championship points standings. So far, his best finish of the season was a 26th-place showing in the season-opening Daytona 500. That finish tied a career-best, as he also finished 26th at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last year.

