NASCAR Cup: Jeffrey Earnhardt gets ride for Coca-Cola 600

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet in Sunday evenings Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the driver announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be piloting the No. 55 @NineLineApparel @PremiumMotrspts Chevy this weekend @CLTMotorSpdwy,” Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) tweeted.

Earnhardt ran the first five races of the season, including posting a career-best finish of 21st in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, in the No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet before he and the team parted ways. Landon Cassill has been the primary driver of the No. 00 since Earnhardt’s departure.

Earnhardt has raced in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since 2015. After competing part-time as driver of the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford for two seasons, he ran full-time in 2017 as driver of the No. 33 Circle Sport-TMG Chevrolet. Circle Sport and TMG, though, dissolved their partnership ahead of the 2018 season, leaving Earnhardt out of a ride. In all, Earnhardt has 63-career Cup Series starts.

Earnhardt has competed in the Coca-Cola 600 twice, posting finishes of 39th and 40th. Four-career Cup Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway have resulted in a best finish of 26th in the 2016 Bank of America 500.

