NASCAR Cup: Jeffrey Earnhardt honors grandfather with Daytona 500 helmet

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag for the Daytona 500 official Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opener Sunday, Jeffrey Earnhardt will continue an Earnhardt family tradition of starting NASCAR’s biggest race. The 2018 edition of the Daytona 500 will be the 40th straight in which an Earnhardt will start. To celebrate the milestone, the fourth generation racer will honor the second generation legend and driver who started the streak in 1979 — his grandfather, seven-time champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The helmet with Dale Earnhardt’s likeness on the back was the idea of Jeffrey Earnhardt’s public relations representative, Kate Fegley, and a rush job was put on the helmet to get it finished in time for the race.

“They didn’t know if they were going to have time to get it done, because they were in such a rush to get helmets knocked out at Off Axis,” Earnhardt said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com article. “Once she told me, I told Greg (Stumpff, Off Axis Paint owner), ‘You have to do it. You’ve got to get this done.’ So I begged him to do it. He broke down and agreed that if they got everything done in time, he would let Noel (McEwen, artist) air brush the helmet. He definitely did a bad-ass job on this one.”

Sunday’s race will be Earnhardt’s first behind the wheel of the No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet. His hiring by the StarCom team recently was announced after Earnhardt lost his ride at Circle Sport-TMG at the end of last season when Circle Sport and The Motorsports Group split.

Last year’s Daytona 500 was Earnhardt’s debut in what affectionately has been dubbed the “Great American Race.” He finished 26th after starting 32nd from behind the wheel of the No. 33 Circle Sport-TMG Chevrolet.

