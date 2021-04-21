NASCAR Cup: Jennifer Jo Cobb denied entry into Talladega race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Longtime NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jennifer Jo Cobb planned to make her NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday, but NASCAR did not clear her to contest the race. She expected to drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing entry in the race.

“We’ve been informed by the sanctioning body that Jennifer is not approved to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega Superspeedway this coming weekend,” a statement from Rick Ware Racing read. “This is an unfortunate situation, but as a team we support NASCAR’s decision to uphold the sanctioning (body’s) rules and regulations.”

Instead, J.J. Yeley will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Sunday. Yeley has driven entries for RWR on a part-time basis since 2018, including two of the nine races, so far, this season.

Cobb has made 217 Truck Series starts in 2008, resulting in one-career top-10 race finish, a sixth in the 2021 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. She has a best Talladega finish of 11th in 2018 in nine-career Truck Series races at the track. She also has 31-career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts between 2004 and 2018, including two at Talladega. Her best finish at Talladega in the Xfinity Series was a 29th in 2018. Her only other Xfinity Series start there came in 2011 and resulted in a a 37th-place finish for Rick Ware Racing.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).