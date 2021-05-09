NASCAR Cup: Jeremy Bullins sidelined at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 Team Penske team will be without crew chief Jeremy Bullins for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington (S.C.) Speedway on Sunday because in a precautionary move related to Penske’s COVID-19 protocol. Grant Hutchens will be the fill-in crew chief.

Keselowski is the pole sitter for Sunday’s race. He won at Darlington in 2018. Keselowski heads into the Goodyear 400, the 12th race of the season, sixth in the driver points standings with one win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Hutchens is an engineer, but Sunday’s race will be his second as Keselowski’s crew chief in 2021. He also filled in for Bullins at Alanta Motor Speedway in March, as Bullins served a one-race suspension for two loose or missing lug nuts the previous race at Phoenix Raceway.

