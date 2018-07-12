NASCAR Cup: Jesse Little plans debut at Kentucky

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jesse Little is entered for one race in the NASCAR tripleheader at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, but it’s not Thursday night’s Truck Series race. Instead, Little plans to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut Saturday night in the Quaker State 400 from behind the wheel of the No. 7 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet.

“I’m very humbled by this opportunity to make my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Kentucky,” Little said. “There’s no expectations for Saturday night’s race other than to take the green flag and see the checkered flag. I would like to thank Jay Robinson (team owner) for giving me the opportunity to gain valuable experience behind the wheel.”

Little will have a teammate in Saturday night’s race in Ross Chastain, who has 16 starts with Premium Motorsports, so far, this year. The deal between Little and Premium Motorsports is a one-race deal.

Little has 18-career starts in the Truck Series, five of those coming in 2018. His best-career Truck Series finish, to date, was a sixth at Iowa Speedway in Newton last month.

Only 39 cars are on the entry list for Saturday night’s race, so Little will make the race, regardless of qualifying results.

