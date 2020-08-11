NASCAR Cup: JGR makes Christoher Bell’s move to No. 20 official

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 08: Christopher Bell, driver of the #95 Procore Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan at Michigan International Speedway on August 08, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Monday, Joe Gibbs Racing made official the news that Christopher Bell will replace Erik Jones as the No. 20 JGR Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. Bell’s move to the No. 20 next season was rumored when the sale of Leavine Family Racing was announced, and that rumor picked up more traction when JGR announced that Jones would be out of the No. 20 at 2020 season’s end.

Bell is a 2020 rookie in the Cup Series as driver of the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota as part of a technical alliance between LFR and JGR. In the 22 races, so far, this season, he has five top-10 finishes, including a best of fourth at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. He will finish the season in the No. 95.

“I’m so appreciative of the opportunity I have this year with LFR and I want to finish this season strong for Bob (Leavine) and everyone there,” Bell said. “At the same time, I’m extremely excited to return to Joe Gibbs Racing starting in 2021. It’s an organization I’m very comfortable with and have had a lot of success with.”

Before moving to the Cup Series, Bell made 74 starts for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including the 2018 and 2019 complete schedules. He won 16 races, including a seven in 2018, a series rookie record.

“We are excited to bring Christopher into our Cup Series program starting in 2021,” JGR owner Joe Gibbs said. “He, obviously, had tremendous success in the Xfinity Series with us, and we look forward to his return to JGR.”

Bell also is a former NASCAR Truck Series champion, claiming that series’ title 2017, his final of two full-time seasons in that series as a driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He won seven Truck Series races in 54 starts between 2015 and 2018.

Jones will finish the 2020 season in the No. 20. He’s been the full-time driver of the car since 2017. In 133-career Cup Series races, all with JGR, he has won twice. Through the first 22 races of 2020, Jones has five top-fives and eight top-10 finishes and is 15th in the Cup Series driver points standings.

