NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson cleared to race

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 24: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Patriotic Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to return to NASCAR competition in time for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta after missing the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 50 because of a positive COVID-19 test the previous Friday afternoon. Johnson was tested for COVID-19 after his wife, Chandra Johnson, also tested positive.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson said. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”

After Johnson tested positive, a statement from NASCAR said that Johnson would have to produce two negative test results at least 24 hours apart before being allowed to return to competition.

The race at Indianapolis was the first race Johnson has missed since becoming a full-time Cup Series driver in 2002. Justin Allgaier substituted for Johnson behind the wheel of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Indianapolis and was collected in a multi-car crash on pit road on lap 12 of the 160-lap race.

After Johnson’s positive test result, four Hendrick Motorsports crew members were tested for COVID-19. All four tested negative.

