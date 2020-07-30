NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson finally gets IndyCar test

Photo courtesy of Jimmie Johnson via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

After two COVID-19-related cancellations, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson tested an IndyCar for Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road course.

“Today was incredible. Sign me up for more!” Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) tweeted Tuesday.

CGR driver in the NTT IndyCar Series, Scott Dixon, also was on-hand for the test.

“Appreciate having @ScottDixon9 come out to the test today to share pointers and give feedback,” Johnson tweeted. “Just finished reviewing his in-car footage compared to mine then took a ride on the track together to check brake points and areas to gain a little speed.”

Johnson originally was scheduled for a test with Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports on April 6 at Barber Motorsports Park, but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in that test being cancelled. A test with CGR at IMS on July 8 was cancelled after Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. He hopes the McLaren test also will be rescheduled.

“And I’m clearly hopeful to get a test with McLaren, as I was trying to work on back in April that went away because of the lockdown,” Johnson said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “So I think that’s all to come. It’s hard to say anything’s really taking place just yet, but I know I’m eager and I know everybody involved is eager for that to take place.”

In the same article, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown mentioned a possible rescheduling later in the year.

Johnson is retiring from full-time Cup Series competition at the end of the 2020 season and has expressed interest in running an IndyCar schedule that includes road and street courses and the Indianapolis 500.

