NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson gets new crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday that Cliff Daniels is Jimmie Johnson’s new crew chief on the No. 48 Chevrolet team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He replaces Kevin Meendering and his first race as Johnson’s crew chief will be Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Daniels moves to the crew chief position from the position of race engineer on the No. 48 team, a position he’s held since the race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June. He also was on the No. 48 team from December 2014 through 2018 season before moving into the Hendrick Motorsports competition systems group.

“We have great confidence in Cliff’s ability to win races with Jimmie and the team,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “He’s a natural leader and tremendously talented from both a technical and communication standpoint. Cliff’s familiarity with Jimmie and the No. 48 team culture will benefit us a ton. He will bring the spark that’s been our missing ingredient.”

Meendering was in his first season with Hendrick Motorsports and in the Cup Series. He moved to the Cup Series and HMS to replace Chad Knaus as Johnson’s crew chief ahead of the 2019 season when Hendrick moved Knaus to the No. 24 team to be William Byron’s crew chief. Meendering was crew chief for Elliott Sadler at JR Motorsports, co-owned by Hendrick, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series the previous three seasons.

Meendering will remain with Hendrick Motorsports in a senior competition role.

“Kevin is a talent,” Hendrick said. “We have areas where he can make a major impact and help all four of our teams be successful. Everyone thinks the world of him, and we plan to keep him as a key member of our organization for as long as he wants to be here.”

The first 21 races of the 2019 season has been a struggle for Johnson. He has three top-fives and eight top-10 finishes with a best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway earlier this month. He is 17th in the driver points standings, 12 points out of playoff contention with five races remaining in the regular season.

Johnson last won at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in June 2017.

