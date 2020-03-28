NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson gives up shoes for charity

By AMANDA VINCENT
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has partnered with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) to assist in fundraising efforts for relief against COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
The CDP has launched the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund to raise money for preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities, according to a press release from Hendrick Motorsports. The goal is to raise $50,000 by the end of April. To give potential donors incentive, Johnson has autographed and donated a pair of race-worn shoes to be a prize for one donor.
Donors who give at least $25 will be in the running to win Johnson’s shoes. The winner will be chosen at random after the fundraising drive concludes. Donations may be made online. Nineteen donors had combined to pledge a total of $855 by 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
