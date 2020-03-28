NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson gives up shoes for charity

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 09: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, climbs into his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has partnered with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) to assist in fundraising efforts for relief against COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

The CDP has launched the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund to raise money for preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities, according to a press release from Hendrick Motorsports. The goal is to raise $50,000 by the end of April. To give potential donors incentive, Johnson has autographed and donated a pair of race-worn shoes to be a prize for one donor.

Donors who give at least $25 will be in the running to win Johnson’s shoes. The winner will be chosen at random after the fundraising drive concludes. Donations may be made online. Nineteen donors had combined to pledge a total of $855 by 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

