NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson honors Cale Yarborough with helmet

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jimmie Johnson already holds the record with most Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with 10s, and he’s no stranger to tying and breaking records formerly held by NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, as Johnson tied Yarborough for most consecutive Cup Series championships with his third in 2008 and then broke Yarborough’s record the next season with his fourth in a string of five-straight.

Johnson has a chance to tie Yarborough in another category, if he wins the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover on Sunday. Not only would a trip to victory lane Sunday add to his Monster Mile wins tally, it would also mark Johnson’s 83rd-career win in the Cup Series, tying him with Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list.

To commemorate the possible feat, Johnson will wear a helmet honoring Yarborough’s in Sunday’s Dover race. He tweeted photos of the helmet on Twitter as part of the following tweet:

“Growing up in El Cajon I never imagined I would have a chance to tie Cale in wins. @BEAMdesigns did an amazing job honoring him.” — @JimmieJohnson

Also, a win at Dover will move Johnson to within a race of a tie with two more NASCAR Hall of Famers, Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison, for fourth on the all-time wins list with 84 victories. The three drivers ahead of them are Jeff Gordon with 93 wins, David Pearson with 105 and all-time winningest driver Richard Petty with 200.

Johnson will have to start the 400-mile/400-lap race from the back, though, because of an unapproved gear change.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)