NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson honors Darrell Waltrip, Bobby Allison with helmet

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the second-straight weekend, Jimmie Johnson has a change to move up another run on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list, and for the second-straight week, he’ll don a helmet honoring the drivers he could tie on the list.

After tying Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list with his 83rd-career win May 4 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway while wearing a special helmet honoring Yarborough, Johnson is one race away from a tie with Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison for fourth on the list. For Sunday’s Axalta Presents the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., Johnson will wear a helmet honoring both Waltrip and Allison.

“I now have a chance to honor two more legends of our sport. #respect #84,” Johnson ( @JimmieJohnson ) tweeted, along with photos of his Waltrip/Allison helmet.

Johnson is a three-time winner at Pocono Raceway. He was credited with a 35th-place finish after a wreck in last year’s Pocono 400. He was 16th in the most recent race at the track. He starts 19th in Sunday’s race.

