NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne to back at Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne will have to start the Pure Michigan 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn in the back Sunday after going to a backup cars because of crashes in final practice Saturday.

“Losing it on corner entry is never fun,” Johnson told an NBC Sports Network TV reporter. “Unfortunately, it put us in a big hole. Running a car without any practice is awfully tough.”

Johnson qualified 22nd and Kahne 23rd Friday.

Ricky Stenhouse also wrecked during practice, but his Roush Fenway Racing team opted to make repairs to the primary car instead of unloading the backup.

Two out Johnson’s three wins this season came after starting in the back, as he started in the back and won at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth and at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

