NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson makes 600th start

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jimmie Johnson will make Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start 600 when he takes the green flag Sunday for the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Johnson’s Cup Series career dates back to October 2001 when he made his first of three starts that season for Hendrick Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. He went full-time the following season, and the rest, as they say, is history. Johnson’s career, so far, has, indeed, been an historic one. He claimed his seventh Cup Series championship in 2016, putting him among NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most all-time. Those titles include a string of five-straight between 2006 and 2010, a record he owns by himself. Also, his 83-career series wins tie him with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list.

Johnson’s success wasn’t a given, at first, though.

“I was in my own weird mental space of wondering if I was ready for Cup or not,” Johnson told The Associated Press.

Johnson got his gig as driver of HMS’ No. 48 Chevrolet only after Jeff Gordon convinced Rick Hendrick to hire the then-unproven driver. And in those first-three starts in 2001, Johnson was focused on not wrecking Gordon or getting in his way. Gordon, already considered one of the sport’s greats, won his fourth and final championship that year. Johnson, meanwhile, didn’t finish a race inside the top-20.

“If anybody stood up at that time stood up and said, ‘Hey, this guy’s going to win seven championships,’ they’d probably send you to a drug test,” crew chief Ken Howes said, according to the same AP article. “Your hope was that he had talent, he would gain experience and go on to become a good competitive driver. Win some races each year and kind of start there. Perhaps challenge for a championship.”

Howes was Johnson’s crew chief for those three races, but Chad Knaus has been the man atop the No. 48 pit box since Johnson went full-time in 2002. But the driver-crew chief relationship isn’t Johnson’s longest in the Cup Series, aside from all of his starts coming with Hendrick Motorsports. All 599 starts, so far, have come with primary sponsorship from Lowe’s. The home improvement chain is leaving the team at 2018 season’s end, but the Johnson-Knaus partnership will continue for at least two more years within the No. 48 team. Johnson signed a three-year extension last year to keep him in the No. 48 through 2020. Recently, Knaus signed on for two more years to stay atop the No. 48 pit box.

The first 20 races of 2018 have been a struggle for Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet, for that matter. The seven-time champion has only two top-fives, so far, the best showing being a third at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway. His most recent win came in the 13th race of the 36-race 2017 season at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Johnson is a three-time winner at Pocono, but the third of those three wins came in 2013.

