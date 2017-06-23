NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr. among ‘Best Driver’ ESPY nominees

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sports TV network ESPN revealed on Thursday the nominees for its 2017 ESPY awards. The only category in which motorsports competitors were nominated were in the obvious “Best Driver” category. Among the nominees in that category were two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers — Martin Truex Jr. and reigning and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Other drivers nominated included reigning NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing champion Ron Capps, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and reigning Verizon IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won the “Best Driver” award nine of the last 11 years. Kyle Busch won the award last year, following his championship performance of the previous season in which he claimed the 2015 Cup title after missing the first 11 races of the season because of injuries sustained in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Johnson has been awarded the “Best Driver” ESPY four times, consecutively from 2008 until 2011.

ESPY winners are chosen by fan votes. Fans may cast their votes at ESPYs.com from now until the awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET July 12. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. It will be shown live on ABC, a sister network to ESPN.

