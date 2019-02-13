NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson plans race of a different kind

Photo courtesy of Jimmie Johnson, via Twitter.

By AMANDA VINCENT

“Away from the car, there are plenty of goals that occupy my free time,” Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson told NBC Sports. “Endurance sports is a big part of that.”

As a result, Johnson plans to take on the 2019 Boston Marathon on April 15.

Johnson will have a single day to recover from a Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, weather permitting, to run the 26.2-mile foot race.

Johnson, an avid runner, says the Boston Marathon has been on his bucket list since the bombing at the 2013 event.

“Watching the Boston Marathon the year of the bombing, something clicked about me wanting to run that race, and once the bombing happened, I wanted to be part of Boston Strong.”

Johnson began training in November and has been running 70 miles/week since the beginning of the year and plans to increase that number to 100 miles/week. He ran the Daytona Beach Half-Marathon on Feb. 10, hours before posting a top-four lap in Daytona 500 front-row qualifying and competing in and winning the Advance Auto Parts Clash NASCAR exhibition race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He finished 14th, first in his age group, with a time of 1:33.

Fellow-NASCAR drivers Jamie McMurray and Landon Cassill also competed in the Daytona Beach Half-Marathon. McMurray finished fifth, overall, and Cassill 87th.

Johnson has competed in several half-marathons but this year’s Boston Marathon will be his first full-length marathon.

“I don’t know what 26.2 feels like,” Johnson said. “I’ve been to 20 a handful of times, already, in the training. It takes two days to feel normal again. The challenge of completing the accomplishment, I’m drawn to that stuff. I’d love to see how far I can push myself. We’ll see how it shakes out on April 15.”

Normally, there are requirements to achieve certain time standards in other marathons to be allowed to compete in the Boston Marathon, but Johnson will be racing under an exemption from Gatorade.

Johnson isn’t the first NASCAR driver to compete in the Boston Marathon. Former driver Michael Waltrip competed in the 2000 race.

