NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson plans retirement at end of 2020

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will retire from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2020 season, the driver announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

“#Chasing8 one final time,” Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) tweeted, along with a video.

Johnson’s seven championships put him in a tie with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most Cup Series titles. His most recent championship came in 2016. His first five came consecutively between 2006 and 2010, a record for most-consecutive championships. He also won the Cup championship in 2013.

“NASCAR history will always hold Jimmie Johnson in the highest regard, for his hard-charging success on the racetrack and the way he conducted himself as a champion off the track,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said. “This remarkable seven-time champion, through his competitive spirit, immense talent and sportsmanship, has made NASCAR a better sport. On behalf of my family and the entire NASCAR community, I thank Jimmie for his dedication to NASCAR and, along with his legions of fans, wish him all the best in his final season. I look forward to watching him race for wins and an eighth NASCAR Cup Championship in 2020.”

Johnson also has 83 wins in 651 series races, placing him in a tie with Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list. He was the first race car driver named Male Athlete of the Year by The Associated Press in 2009.

After competing in three Cup Series races during the 2001 season, he went full-time in the series in 2002. He has driven a No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports his entire Cup Series career, with primary sponsorship for Lowe’s from the beginning through the 2018 season.

Johnson’s career stats also include 227 top-fives and 364 top-10 finishes.

“I’m so thankful for 18 incredible years of racing in NASCAR,” Johnson said in his Twitter video. “The sport has been good to me. It has allowed me to do something I truly love. I showed up chasing a dream and achieved more than I ever thought possible. I’m looking forward to next season and celebrating what will be my last year as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver. I know what this team is capable of, and I hope 2020 is one of the best yet.”

Johnson’s last three race wins came during the 2017 season. He finished 18th in the 2019 championship points standings.

