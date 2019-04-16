NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson races on foot too

Photo from Jimmie Johnson via Twitter (@JimmieJohnson)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion contested a race of a different kind Monday, running the Boston Marathon for the first time. He completed the 26.2-mile race in 3:09:7, approximately 9 minutes over his personal goal of three hours.

“I tired (sic) to hold a sub three but knew after half way I was in trouble. I pulled it back and worried about finishing at that point,” Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) tweeted Tuesday morning.

Johnson’s average pace was 7:13/mile. He finished 4,155th, overall; 3,746 among men and 641st in his division (men in his age group).

“I’m finding the stairs quite challenging today, other than that I’m on cloud 9,” Johnson tweeted about how he was feeling the day after the race.

The 2019 Cup Series schedule made competing in the marathon possible, because the series raced Saturday night at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, giving Johnson a day to recover from the NASCAR race before running the marathon. Now, the Cup Series schedule gives him time to recover from the Boston Marathon, as the the upcoming weekend is an off weekend for the series before returning to action April 28 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Next year’s NASCAR scheduled isn’t as forgiving, though. The 2020 Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 20, the day following a Richmond race and just under a week before a race at Talladega.

“I’ve got to look at the car racing schedule,” Johnson said when asked if he’ll contend the 2020 marathon. “Somebody told me that it doesn’t work out as well. I’d like to have Sunday to recover some. So I need to look at it, but I’ve heard that with my time I’m qualified to come back. So, if I can, I will.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).