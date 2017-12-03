NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson reveals championship tradition

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jimmie Johnson has spent a lot of time as the NASCAR premier series champion since 2006, claiming his record-matching seventh Cup Series title in 2016. During his time has champ, he began a new tradition — a champion’s journal.

Johnson began the journal in 2011 to pass along to that season’s top-level champ, Tony Stewart. That year, Stewart became the first series champion other than Johnson in six years, following Johnson’s five-consecutive-seasn reign as the Next-turned-Sprint Cup Series’ top driver.

In the years since, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch also have won championships in the Cup Series, around two additional titles for Johnson in 2013 and 2016.

Since Johnson began the journal, it has passed from one champion to the next, with Johnson handing it over to newly-crowned 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. last week during Champion’s Week in Las Vegas.

Johnson documented the transfer of the journal from himself to Truex on Nov. 30, via his Instragram account (https://www.instagram.com/jimmiejohnson/). It was the first time at least most fans had heard of the tradition. With his post, Johnson included a photo of the journal, opened to his initial entry from Dec. 2011.

“It’s hard to believe something like this journal wasn’t done before,” Johnson wrote in the journal. “I thought it would be a great tradition to start between champions, and I’m honored to be the first entry. My thought is the outbound champion writes a letter to the inbound champion. From there, the champ keeps the book until the NASCAR awards ceremony and then passes it along.”

