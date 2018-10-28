NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson has sponsor for 2019 and 2020

By AMANDA VINCENT

About an hour prior to the First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday, Hendrick Motorsports revealed Lowe’s replacement as the primary sponsor on the No. 48 Chevrolet of Jimmie Johnson. Ally Financial will be Johnson’s primary sponsor for every Cup Series race in 2019 and 2020. Johnson’s contract with HMS keeps Johnson with the team through 2020.

“This is a proud day for our entire organization,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said in a press release. “Ally has built a tremendous brand by putting the customer at the center of their decisions and doing things right. In the same way, Jimmie has always put people first and handled himself like a champion in every sense of the word. Ally’s full-season commitment makes a powerful statement about their enthusiasm for him, our program and the direction of our sport. It’s an unbelievable fit, and all of us are thrilled to launch what will be a long and successful partnership.”

Lowe’s has been Johnson’s primary sponsor for the driver’s entire Cup Series career that began with a partial schedule in 2001. He went full-time in the series the following year. Lowe’s or one of its brands has been the driver’s primary sponsors for all races during that time. But the home improvement retailer announced earlier this year its departure from the team at the end of the 2018 season. Johnson also is losing longtime crew chief Chad Knaus at season’s end, as he’ll be replaced by Kevin Meendering ahead of the 2019 season.

Johnson is an 83-time winner in NASCAR’s top series, putting him in a tie with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list. He is also a seven-time champion, a record he shares with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty.

“We are beyond thrilled to be in the fast lane with Jimmie Johnson, one of the most successful drivers in the history of NASCAR, and with Hendrick Motorsports, a premier organization in professional sports,” Ally Financial CEO Jeffrey Brown said. “Both share Ally’s passion for delivering results for our customers and for our communities, with a deep commitment to ‘do it right’ for the people who count on us most. We look forward to working with this extraordinary team to build a strong and successful relationship as Ally enters this exciting sport.”

Johnson has struggled in 2018, though. He is winless this season and was eliminated from the playoffs after the first round.

