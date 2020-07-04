NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 28: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, poses on the Start/Finish line to show support for front line workers prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 28, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson became the first NASCAR driver to test positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Johnson was tested after his wife Chandra Johnson tested positive after suffering allergy-like symptoms Wednesday. So far, Jimmie Johnson has not experienced symptoms.

“Following the guidelines outlined in the Event Operations Protocol manual, Jimmie Johnson has alerted NASCAR that he has tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from NASCAR read. “NASCAR has outlined the steps for Johnson’s return, in accordance with the CDC’s current guidelines, which includes that Johnson is symptom free and has two negative COVID-19 test results, at least 24 hours apart. NASCAR requires Johnson to be cleared by his physician before returning to racing. Jimmie is a true battle-tested champion, and we wish him well in his recovery. NASCAR has granted Jimmie a playoff waiver, and we look forward to his return as he races for an eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

Justin Allgaier, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports will substitute for Johnson behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Allgaier also will be racing on the IMS road course in an Xfinity Series race Saturday.

Johnson’s diagnosis also has resulted in an IndyCar test with Chip Ganassi Racing, scheduled for July 8.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson said. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

Although Johnson and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, both of their daughters have tested negative.

“Jimmie has handled this situation like the champion he is,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “We’re relieved he isn’t showing symptoms and that Chani is doing great, and we know he’ll be back and ready to go very soon. It’s going to be difficult for him to be out of the car and away from his team, but it’s the right thing to do for Jimmie and everyone involved.”

Another member of the No. 48 road crew has been quarantined after recent close contact with Johnson.

Two other Cup Series teams, Stewart-Haas Racing and Team Penske, already have been impacted by the coronavirus. One Team Penske employee and two SHR employees were quarantined last month after positive test results, as were team members who came into contact with them. Neither teams released the identities of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, but Stewart-Haas did specify that the two individuals with its organization were not members of one of its road crews.

At least two NASCAR Hall of Famers and former drivers also have tested positive for COVID-19 — Dale Jarrett and Fred Lorenzen. When revealing his positive test result, Jarrett claimed the only symptom he was experiencing was a frequent cough. Lorenzen’s diagnosis was revealed by his daughter via Facebook. Despite also having dementia, Lorenzen was not experiencing coronavirus symptoms seven days after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

