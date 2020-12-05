NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson wins Myers Brothers Award

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 08: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson was named the 2020 Myers Brothers Award winner by the National Motorsports Press Association on Tuesday. The award is presented annually to recognize “outstanding contributions to the sport of stock car racing,” according to a press release from the NMPA.

“What an honor! The Myers Brothers have been such a big part of this sport,” Johnson said. “ Every year as I sat through the luncheon at the banquet, I was always so proud of the winners of this award, and to be the recipient of the 2020 award truly humbles me. I’m so proud and thankful and appreciate those who voted. What a great surprise.”

The award is usually presented during champion’s week festivities at the close of the NASCAR season, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, champion’s week festivities for 2020 were cancelled.

Johnson retired from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2020 season and plans to run an IndyCar schedule of road and road-course races in 2021, in addition to the Rolex 24 race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course. He leaves NASCAR with seven championships and 83 race wins.

Johnson’s seven championships tie him with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most championships in NASCAR’s top series. Those seven titles include five in-a-row between 2006 and 2010, a record for most-consecutive championships.

Johnson’s 83 wins put him in a tie with another Hall of Famer, Cale Yaroborough, for sixth on the all-time wins list. Johnson’s career-victory tally came in 686 races. He contested three races in 2001 before going full-time in the Cup Series in 2002. All of his Cup Series starts came from behind the wheel of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet.

“I think the thing about Jimmie through all that, he’s the same Jimmie Johnson,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “Never a cross word with him. Never asked him to do anything that he didn’t do. He’s just a guy, never hear him say anything about anybody else. He’s as close to perfect as you can get to be a competitor that can do what he can do on the race track. Just a super individual.”

The Myers Brothers Award, named after former NASCAR competitors Billy and Bobby Myers, has been presented since 1958. Previous winners include Darrell Waltrip, Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, Richard Petty, Lee Petty, Junior Johnson, the Wood brothers, Ned Jarrett, Bill France Jr., Bill France Sr., and Harry Gant, among others.

