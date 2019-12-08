NASCAR Cup: Joe Gibbs honored for excellence

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 05: Joe Gibbs attends the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs was presented the Bill France Award of Excellence during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday night.

“Our family, we just appreciate everything about this sport,” Gibbs said. “We were worried about coming into NASCAR, and we were welcomed in. It’s a thrill for us.”

Gibbs, a Super-Bowl-winning coach of the Washington Redskins embarked on NASCAR team ownership in 1992. He will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

His four-team Joe Gibbs Racing organization won a modern record 19 of 36 points-paying Cup Series races in 2019, and one of his drivers, Kyle Busch, won his second Cup Series title. It was Gibbs’ fifth series championship as a team owner.

Three JGR drivers — Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. — were among the championship four contenders in the 2019 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The other was Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick. All four JGR drivers, also including Erik Jones, won races in 2019.

JGR dedicated its 2019 season to J.D. Gibbs, Joe Gibbs oldest son who passed away in January after a longtime battle with a degenerative neurological disease. Hamlin won the first Cup Series points-paying race since J.D. Gibbs’ death — the season-opening Daytona 500. JGR drivers finished first through third in that race.

