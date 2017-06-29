NASCAR Cup: Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief suspensions continue

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Kyle Busch in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series had two lug nuts either missing or not properly secured after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 25. As a result, fill-in crew chief Ben Beshore has been suspended for Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and fined $20,000.

Beshore was filling in for regular crew chief, Adam Stevens, at Sonoma while Stevens serves a four-race suspension because of a wheel coming off the No. 18 car during the Dover (Del.) International Speedway race earlier this month. The final race of Stevens’ suspension will be the Daytona race.

In the meantime, team engineer Jacob Canter will be the crew chief of the No. 18 at Daytona. Canter was a fill-in crew chief for JGR’s No. 20 Toyota team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the June 24 race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, subbing for regular crew chief Chris Gabehart, who was serving the first race of a two-race suspension as a result of a splitter issue with the No. 20 car the previous race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

The Xfinity Series also races at Daytona this weekend. Engineer Matt Lucas will be the crew chief for that team for Friday night’s race at Daytona.

Both Stevens and Gabehart will be eligible to return to their positions for the July 6-8 race weekend at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

NASCAR handed down one penalty in the Xfinity Series after the June 24 American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa. The No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Daniel Hemric had one lug nut missing or loose after the race. As a result, crew chief Danny Stockman was fined $5,000.

