NASCAR Cup: Joe Gibbs Racing develops new pit option

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – APRIL 03: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, races William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, in the closing laps of the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 03, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Joe Gibbs Racing teams debuted new pit-stop choreography during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on April 3 with mostly positive results.



The choreography included both front and rear tire changes running across the pit box in front of the approaching race car. The traditional choreography includes the front changer running in front of the car while the back changer runs across the box behind the car after it arrives in the pit box.



Kyle Busch’s pit stop on lap 234 of the 400-lap race clocked in at 9.1 seconds and has since been touted as the fastest four-tire pit stop in Cup Series history.



That time, along with a reported 9.4-second pit stop for eventual race winner Denny Hamlin were provided by JGR. The team arrived at those times by clocking the stop from the time the car stopped in the pit box to when it started moving again upon completion of the stop.



NASCAR, however, times stops from when cars enter their pit boxes to when they leave their boxes. By that method, Busch’s lap-234 stop was timed at 10 seconds and Hamlin’s stop at 10.4 seconds.



“We definitely found some speed with it,” JGR pit coach Brian Haaland told NBC Sports.

According to NASCAR timing and scoring, William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team pulled off 9.7-second stop on lap 234.

The new choreography isn’t suited to all tracks and pit situations. As a matter-of-fact NASCAR allowed the new choreography as early as the Atlanta Motor Speedway two weeks earlier, but many stops at Atlanta were two-tire stops and pit road at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the following week was too narrow for the new-style pit stop to be beneficial. Also, when adjustments to the car is planned, the traditional choreography is expected.



“Nothing ventured, nothing gained,” Hamlin’s crew chief Chris Gabehart said after the race. “Nothing great comes without risk. I’m happy to be a part of continuing to push those boundaries.”

