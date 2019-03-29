NASCAR Cup: Joe Gibbs Racing, Interstate Batteries partnership keeps going

By AMANDA VINCENT

Interstate Batteries’ sponsorship relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing will extend beyond 30 years with an extension the race team announced Thursday, keeping Interstate Batteries as one of the primary sponsors on the No. 18 JGR Toyota driven by Kyle Busch in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“Rarely does a marketing opportunity come along that can change the trajectory of a company,” Interstate Batteries CEO Scott Miller said. “Almost 30 year later, our brand has become a household name, our battery sales continue to increase and Joe Gibbs Racing absolutely had a hand in that. It is helping us ignite our future and become first choice in sustainable battery solutions.”

A press release from Joe Gibbs Racing touted the relationship between JGR and Interstate as one of the longest-running sponsorships in professional sports. During an interview on SiriusXM Satellite Radio on Thursday, team owner Joe Gibbs said that his original deal with Interstate Batteries preceded JGR having a race car or race shop. Interstate Batteries has the distinction of being JGR’s founding sponsor.

Joe Gibbs Racing was founded in 1992.

“I tell people all the time that one of the great things about professional sports is the relationships you have a chance to develop over the years, and I don’t know if there is a better example than what we have with Norm Miller and everyone there at Interstate Batteries,” Gibbs said.

Interstate Batteries has been the primary sponsor on JGR cars for 32 Cup Series wins, including Busch’s 200th NASCAR national-level win earlier this season at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Dale Jarrett won two Cup Series races for JGR with Interstate Batteries as sponsor, Bobby Labonte 21 and Busch nine. Team and sponsor also have won three NASCAR Xfinity Series races together.

