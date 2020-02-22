NASCAR Cup: Joe Gibbs Racing, Leavine Family Racing teams lose practice time over body filler

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 09: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, stand on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

All Joe Gibbs Racing teams in the NASCAR Cup Series were docked practice time at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday as teams prepared for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, the second race of the 2020 season. All four JGR cars — the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin, the No. 18 of Kyle Busch, the No. 19 of Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 20 of Erik Jones — in addition to the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing car of Christopher Bell had body filler on their fenders. Leavine Family Racing has a technical alliance with JGR.

As a result of the rules violation, all five teams lost 15 minutes in opening practice. Hamlin’s team lost an additional 15 minutes as a result of failing pre-race inspection for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.

There was no issue with the only other Toyota entered in the Las Vegas race — the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing entry of Daniel Suarez.

