NASCAR Cup: Joe Gibbs Racing spotters victims of theft

By AMANDA VINCENT

Personal items belonging to Chris Lambert, spotter for Denny Hamlin, and Chris Osborne, spotter for Daniel Suarez of Joe Gibbs Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, were stolen from a rental car Thursday night in Homestead, Fla., while the men were eating dinner at a local restaurant. The two men were in the area for Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“It’s really unfortunate,” Lambert told Catchfence.com. “The restaurant was literally half a mile from our hotel, and we weren’t inside more than an hour when we noticed the car had been broken into. After spending an hour-and-a-half with the police, we had to go to Kohl’s and buy $300 worth of clothes to through the weekend. My wife is FedExing overnight some medication that I need. We’ll just try to make the best of the weekend from here.”

After the theft, all that remained was one of Osborne’s suitcases. Items stolen have a total estimated value of $18,000 and include radio equipment leased from Racing Electronics, other electronics, clothes, iPands, medication, coolers, Lambert’s checkbook and two signed checks from Kyle Busch Motorsports.

