NASCAR Cup: Joe Gibbs Racing still paying for Michigan splitter issue

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, released Tuesday, following the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn included car chief suspensions and crew chief fines for three Joe Gibbs Racing teams.

Brandon Griffeth, car chief on the No. 11 team of Denny Hamlin; Nate Bellows, car chief on the No. 18 team of Kyle Busch and Jason Overstreet, car chief on the No. 20 team of Erik Jones were suspended for one points-paying Cup race, because all three teams presented cars will non-conforming splitters for pre-race inspection at Michigan. JGR has announced it would not appeal penalties from Michigan, so the suspensions will be served when the series returns to action June 24 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Also, crew chiefs Mike Wheeler (Hamlin), Adam Stevens (Busch) and Chris Gayle (Jones) were each fined $25,000.

After the issue was remedied by the start of Sunday’s race, all three cars were required by NASCAR to drop to the back for the start of the race. All three had qualified in the top-10 on Friday, with Busch being the highest qualifier of the three in third. Busch finished fourth when the race was rain-shortened from 200 to 133 laps.

