NASCAR Cup: Joe Gibbs Racing swaps crewmen between No. 19 and No. 20 teams

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 23: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing has swapped pit crew members between its No. 19 team of Martin Truex Jr. and its No. 20 team of Erik Jones in the NASCAR Cup Series ahead of the playoffs, scheduled to get underway Sunday with the running of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Truex is among the 16 drivers in the playoffs, while Jones is the only JGR driver to not make the 2020 playoffs.

According to an NBC Sports report, Mike Hicks has moved from Jones’ team to be the rear-tire changer on Truex’s team. Meanwhile, Adam Hartman moves from Truex’s No. 19 team to Jones’ No. 20 team to replace Hicks.

With the points reset for the playoffs, Truex heads into the Darlington race sixth in the points standings, six points behind fifth-place driver Chase Elliott and a point ahead of seventh-place Ryan Blaney.

Truex, the 2017 Cup Series champion, has one win in the first 26 races of 2020, that win coming at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He also has 11 top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes, so far, this season. He has finished in the top-five in the last eight races, with all but one of those being top-three finishes.

“I’m just focused on our team and what we’ve been doing,” Truex said. “I’m curious to see if we can step it up to that next level. I feel like we can. I feel like we are right there on the cusp of it. You look at what we’ve done the last 10 races, I feel like we have been a top-three car every single race. We’ve had opportunities to win slip away, so hopefully, I look forward to seeing if we can take those seconds, thirds, and fourths and turn them into wins. That’s ultimately what it takes to win the championship. If we can do that, I’ll be happy. That’s what I’m ready to see, and hopefully, we will see it soon.”

Jones, meanwhile, is 18th in the points standings with five top-fives and eight top-10 finishes, so far, in 2020.

