NASCAR Cup: Joe Gibbs still perplexed by Carl Edwards’ retirement

AVONDALE, AZ – JANUARY 31: Former NASCAR Cup driver Carl Edwards looks on during a NASCAR testing at Phoenix International Raceway on January 31, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards’ announcement of his retirement from racing in January 2017 surprised many in the racing community, Joe Gibbs Racing team owner Joe Gibbs included. Gibbs recently discussed Edwards’ retirement during a conversation with former driver-turned-NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. for Earnhardt’s “Dale Jr. Download” podcast.

“I would have to say that conversation might have been (in) my top-five as far as shocks for me in life,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs said he thought Edwards had stopped by to wish him a happy offseason and merry Christmas when he was told Edwards wanted to meet with him just after the conclusion of the 2016 NASCAR season. Instead, Edwards told his boss that he had made up his mind to step away from racing.

“I was sitting there, and I go, ‘You do realize that every young guy your age wants to drive a race car and make a ton of money? Are you sure you’re doing the right thing?’” Gibbs said.

Gibbs also told Earnhardt that he’s still unsure of Edwards’ reasons for his retirement.

“Never really ever really got to the (reasons),” Gibbs said. “He said, ‘I’m not going to share with you. I’m not going to share with anybody the real bottom lines.’ I will say this right now. I feel good about it from the standpoint, we still talk every now and then. Last time I called him, he was on his boat in the Bahamas. I said, ‘Well, you’re doing pretty good.’”

When Edwards publicly announced his retirement, he refused to call it a retirement, but the reasons he gave for stepping away from races included preservation of his good health and spending time with family.

Edwards drove the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing for two season, 2015 and 2016, after a move from Roush Fenway Racing. In his two years with JGR, Edwards won five races and finished in the top-five of the championship standings both season. Daniel Suarez and Martin Truex Jr. haven driven the No 19 since Edwards’ departure. Suarez was moved from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Cup Series to replace Edwards in the No. 19 in 2017 and drove the car for two years. Truex is in his first season with JGR.

