NASCAR Cup: Joey Gase goes full-time with Rick Ware Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Joey Gase poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Gase will race in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2020 for Rick Ware Racing, the race team announced Friday. He becomes the second driver announced as having full-time status with the team for next season, joining J.J. Yeley.

“I am very excited to be able to call Rick Ware Racing my home for 2020,” Gase said. “It’s a dream come true to be able to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time. It has been a dream of not only mine, but my whole family ever since I can remember, and it’s taken a lot of hard work and sacrifices to get me here. I feel very fortunate to be able to say this and can’t thank Rick, Lisa and everyone at RWR enough for this opportunity and all of our partners for making it possible.”

The 2020 season will be Gase’s first fill-time season in the Cup Series, but he already has 41-career Cup Series starts, including 11 in 2019. His best race finish, to date, was an 18th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with StarCom Racing in 2018. Gase has raced full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the last six seasons. In 240-career starts in that series, he has one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

“I am excited to have Joey Gase join the Rick Ware Racing family in 2020,” Rick Ware said. “Joey and his family are great people whose values align perfectly with RWR. I am looking forward to growing our team and having a great season next year.”

