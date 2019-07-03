NASCAR Cup: Joey Gase joins Rick Ware Racing for Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Joey Gase poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Gase plans to make his sixth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start of 2019 Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) Speedway. But instead of driving for MBM Motorsports, as he has in his other five series starts this season, he’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 53 Rick Ware Racing car.

“Joey Gase is a fine driver and always does great at the superspeedways, and I am expecting the same out of Joey this weekend,” RWR owner Rick Ware said. “We are also excited to have Connected Claim Services, EFX Corp, Action Restoration and TrackDown joining us this weekend, which plans to be a very fun and exciting weekend at Daytona. It speaks volumes about our team to have such quality companies represented on our cars. Our teams have experienced some of our best finishes at Daytona, and we are all looking to build on that this weekend.”

Gase attempted to qualify the No. 66 MBM Motorsports car for the season-opening Daytona 500 in February but failed to make the race. In his five races for MBM, so far, this season, Gase has a best finish of 32nd in his most recent race — the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May. In all, Gase has 35 races of Cup Series experience, racing part-time in the series since 2014.

“I’m very excited and thankful to be racing under the lights the Fourth of July weekend at Daytona International Raceway in the Cup Series,” Gase said. “This is by far one of my favorite race weekends and the superspeedways are tracks I love racing at, because no matter if you are on a power house team or a small underfunded team everyone has a chance to win. I also really have to thank Rick for this opportunity and all of our partners for making this happen. If it wasn’t for each and every one of them we would not be able to race this weekend.”

The No. 53 Gase is slated to drive Saturday night is one of three cars at least partially entered by Rick Ware Racing. The No. 52 driven by J.J. Yeley also is entered as an RWR entry, and the No. 51 of B.J. McLeod is on the preliminary entry list as a Petty Ware Racing entry. There are 40 cars on the preliminary entry list, the exact number that comprises a full race field.

Gase is a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular, racing full-time in that series since 2014. In 223-career Xfinity starts, he has one top-five finish — a fifth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2015.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).